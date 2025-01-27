Open Menu

Five Killed, 25 Injured In Gas Tanker Explosion

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2025 | 09:50 AM

Five killed, 25 injured in gas tanker explosion

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) A gas tanker explosion on Monday near Hamidpur Chowk, Fahad Town,

claimed five lives and left 25 injured.

According to the Rescue 1122, the incident caused extensive damage to nearby warehouses

and houses.

The Rescue 1122 received an emergency call reporting a fire in a gas supply trailer

due to a leakage. Emergency teams were immediately sent from the nearest station.

Upon arrival, rescue staff confirmed that the fire had erupted due to gas leakage which led

to a powerful explosion.

The Rescue teams launched a swift firefighting operation and coordinated with authorities concerned

to minimize damages while the electricity supply from the affected feeder was disconnected and

the gas supply to the area was also cut off.

The law enforcement teams also reached the site to manage the situation.

District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Dr Hussain Mian supervised the rescue

operation, ensuring timely action to control the situation.

