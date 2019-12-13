UrduPoint.com
Five Killed, 687 Injured In 626 Accidents In Punjab

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 05:25 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :At least five people were killed while 687 others sustained injuries in 626 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Rescue 1122 sources on Friday said 170 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 161 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 58 in Faisalabad with 71 victims and at third Gujranwala with 34 roads and 35 victims.

According to data, 494 motorcycles, 96 rickshaws, 67 cars, 23 vans, seven buses, 18 trucks and 91 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.

