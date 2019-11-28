Five killed, 920 injured in 979 accidents in Lahore

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :At least five people were killed while 920 sustained injuries in 879 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Rescue 1122 sources on Thursday said 386 drivers, 24 underage ones, 130 pedestrians and 409 passengers were among the victims.

The statistics show that 241 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 231 people placing the Punjab capital at top of the list followed by 92 in Faisalabad with 97 victims and at third Multan with 92 RTCs and 96 victims.

According to the data, 672 motorcycles, 107 rickshaws, 77 cars, 31 vans, 11 passenger buses, 29 trucks and 142 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.