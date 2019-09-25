UrduPoint.com
Five Killed, 980 Injured In 882 Accidents In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 05:28 PM

At least five people were killed while 980 sustained injuries in 882 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :At least five people were killed while 980 sustained injuries in 882 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

The analysis of the Rescue 1122 showed that 398 drivers, 41 juvenile drivers, 125 pedestrians and 462 passengers were among victims.

The statistics showed that 218 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 213 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 79 in Faisalabad with 86 victims and at third Multan with 75 accidents and 81 victims.

As many as, 753 motorcycles, 115 rickshaws, 75 cars, 41 vans, eight buses, 19 trucks and 99 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.

