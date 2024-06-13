Five killed as car-rickshaw collided in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) In a horrific incident on Thursday, at least five including four women killed in a rickshaw-car collision in Faisalabad.

According to private news channel, the incident occurred near Jhumra flyover where a speeding car rammed into a loader rickshaw and killed five, injuring three others.

A worker identified as Amjad was on his way home with his family when the speeding car collided with the loader rickshaw.

The deceased include five members of a family, including mother, two daughters, son and mother-in-law.

The dead bodies and injured were shifted to the nearby hospital whereas the suspect driver managed to flee the spot of the incident.