Five Killed As Car-rickshaw Collided In Faisalabad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) In a horrific incident on Thursday, at least five including four women killed in a rickshaw-car collision in Faisalabad.
According to private news channel, the incident occurred near Jhumra flyover where a speeding car rammed into a loader rickshaw and killed five, injuring three others.
A worker identified as Amjad was on his way home with his family when the speeding car collided with the loader rickshaw.
The deceased include five members of a family, including mother, two daughters, son and mother-in-law.
The dead bodies and injured were shifted to the nearby hospital whereas the suspect driver managed to flee the spot of the incident.
