Five killed as mortar shell exploded at scrap shop

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ):At least five people were killed and one other got injured when mortar shell exploded at scrap shop at Akbarpura village here on Tuesday.

District Police Officer Najmul Hassan said that local people found old mortar shell near bank of river and shifted it to a scrap shop for recycling purpose.

Due to explosion five persons including the scrap dealer was killed while the shop was completely destroyed.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has expressed profound grief over the loss of precious lives in detonation of explosive material in Nowshera.

He expressed sympathy with the bereaved families and prayed to Allah Almighty to give courage to the heirs of deceased to bear the loss with fortitude.