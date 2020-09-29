UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Killed As Mortar Shell Exploded At Scrap Shop

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 11:10 PM

Five killed as mortar shell exploded at scrap shop

At least five people were killed and one other got injured when mortar shell exploded at scrap shop at Akbarpura village here on Tuesday

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ):At least five people were killed and one other got injured when mortar shell exploded at scrap shop at Akbarpura village here on Tuesday.

District Police Officer Najmul Hassan said that local people found old mortar shell near bank of river and shifted it to a scrap shop for recycling purpose.

Due to explosion five persons including the scrap dealer was killed while the shop was completely destroyed.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has expressed profound grief over the loss of precious lives in detonation of explosive material in Nowshera.

He expressed sympathy with the bereaved families and prayed to Allah Almighty to give courage to the heirs of deceased to bear the loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Injured Chief Minister Police Bank Nowshera

Recent Stories

Rulers of Emirates send condolences on death of Am ..

31 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan grieved over death of Am ..

26 minutes ago

Punjab University to start face-to-face classes fr ..

26 minutes ago

Chinese varsity sends 30,000 face masks to Punjab ..

26 minutes ago

Governor Punjab meets Amanullah Khan Yasinzai

26 minutes ago

Breonna Taylor's Family Demands Complete, Unedited ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.