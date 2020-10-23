UrduPoint.com
Five Killed As Passenger Bus Catches Fire In Khuzdar

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 02:06 PM

Five killed as passenger bus catches fire in Khuzdar

Five persons including women and children were killed when a passenger bus they were travelling on caught fire and overturned in Khuzdar on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Five persons including women and children were killed when a passenger bus they were travelling on caught fire and overturned in Khuzdar on Friday.

According to details, Rescue sources said the deadly incident took place in the area of Naach, Khuzdar, where a passenger bus caught fire.

As a result five persons were burnt to death.

Getting the information, the rescue teams reached the spot and moved the bodies to the hospital, private news channels reported.

The cause of the fire could not be ascertained.

The accident took place after the bus traveled some kilometers and the vehicle has been totally destroyed in the accident.

