UrduPoint.com

Five Killed As Roof Of Mud House Collapsed In Peshawar

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2022 | 10:20 AM

Five killed as roof of mud house collapsed in Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Five persons among two girls and an elderly woman were died while two others received critical injuries on early Wednesday when roof of a mud house caved-in suddenly near Arbab road Inqilab town in Peshawar.

According to Rescue 1122, the roof of a mud house collapsed suddenly near Arbab road in Peshawar killing five persons on the spot while two others received serious injuries and were shifted to hospital for medical treatment, ptv news channel reported.

Rescue teams reached the spot after they were informed and retrieved five bodies from the rubble.

Related Topics

Peshawar Road Died Rescue 1122 Women From PTV

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 January 2022

57 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th January 2022

2 hours ago
 Shahbaz can face disqualification if Nawaz fails t ..

Shahbaz can face disqualification if Nawaz fails to return Pakistan: Farrukh Hab ..

10 hours ago
 No Contact Made Between UN Chief, Kazakh President ..

No Contact Made Between UN Chief, Kazakh President Since Start of Protests - UN ..

10 hours ago
 Czech Protesters Strip to Waist Amid Vaccine Manda ..

Czech Protesters Strip to Waist Amid Vaccine Mandate Dispute

10 hours ago
 Govt making efforts to reduce inflation: Ali Awan

Govt making efforts to reduce inflation: Ali Awan

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.