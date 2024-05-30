Open Menu

Five Killed As Vehicle Plunges Into Ravine In Swat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2024 | 11:24 PM

Five killed as vehicle plunges into ravine in Swat

At least five people were killed and seven other injured when a car plunged into a ravine in Malam Jabba area of Swat district on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) At least five people were killed and seven other injured when a car plunged into a ravine in Malam Jabba area of Swat district on Thursday.

According to police, rescue team and local citizens have rushed the scene to evacuate affectees from the fallen vehicle.

The bodies and injured person were shifted to Saidu Sharif Hospital, a private news channel reported.

