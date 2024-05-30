Five Killed As Vehicle Plunges Into Ravine In Swat
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2024 | 11:24 PM
At least five people were killed and seven other injured when a car plunged into a ravine in Malam Jabba area of Swat district on Thursday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) At least five people were killed and seven other injured when a car plunged into a ravine in Malam Jabba area of Swat district on Thursday.
According to police, rescue team and local citizens have rushed the scene to evacuate affectees from the fallen vehicle.
The bodies and injured person were shifted to Saidu Sharif Hospital, a private news channel reported.
Recent Stories
Pakistan, Kuwait agree for enhancing cooperation in different sectors
Commendation certificates awarded to police officials
Ex MCCI president Mughis A Sheikh laid to rest
Election Tribunal adjourns rigging hearings in NA-46, 48 constituencies
Buttler opts to field as he leads England in final Pakistan T20
2 kidnapped girls recovered in Okara
AJK PM for implementation of ethical code of practice for media
Ali Madad vows to develop Agriculture Dept in Balochistan
Court awards 20 years jail to accused for getting teacher job on fake appointmen ..
Provincial Ministers visits DHQ South City Hospital, Okara
DPO orders concerned officers to resolve citizens problems on priority basis
French Open day 5: Who's saying what
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commendation certificates awarded to police officials10 minutes ago
-
Ex MCCI president Mughis A Sheikh laid to rest19 minutes ago
-
Election Tribunal adjourns rigging hearings in NA-46, 48 constituencies17 minutes ago
-
2 kidnapped girls recovered in Okara17 minutes ago
-
Ali Madad vows to develop Agriculture Dept in Balochistan17 minutes ago
-
Court awards 20 years jail to accused for getting teacher job on fake appointment letter17 minutes ago
-
Provincial Ministers visits DHQ South City Hospital, Okara17 minutes ago
-
DPO orders concerned officers to resolve citizens problems on priority basis18 minutes ago
-
Two held for sending threatening messages to Senate chairman18 minutes ago
-
PM announces industry status for warehouse, logistics50 minutes ago
-
NCSW, UN Women launch National Report on the Status of Women50 minutes ago
-
Gazette notification of Elections (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024 issued53 minutes ago