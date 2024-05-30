Five killed as vehicle plunges into ravine in Swat

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) At least five people were killed and seven other injured when a car plunged into a ravine in Malam Jabba area of Swat district on Thursday.

According to police, rescue team and local citizens have rushed the scene to evacuate affectees from the fallen vehicle.

The bodies and injured person were shifted to Saidu Sharif Hospital, a private news channel reported.