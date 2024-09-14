Five Killed, Dozens Injured As Bus Falls Into Ravine In Balochistan’s Zhob Area
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) As many as five passengers, including women, have died on the spot while other dozens sustained injuries after a
over-speeding bus overturned and fell into a ravine at National Highway Dhana Sar district Zhob Quetta city of Balochistan on Saturday morning.
According to initial reports, Levies forces at that time confirmed that the bus was travelling at a high speed, and suddenly, a loud bang in which five passengers of the bus died on the spot while others around twenty-four were injured, a private news channel reported.
The passenger bus was travelling from Islamabad to Quetta, rescue sources added.
Rescue teams were quickly dispatched to the scene and they worked tirelessly to retrieve the survivors and the
deceased.
The Levies forces along with local authorities coordinated the rescue efforts and emergency medical services were provided to those in need.
An investigation into the accident has been launched to determine the exact cause and circumstances surrounding the tragedy, local police mentioned.
The authorities have promised to take action against those responsible for the accident, including the bus driver and the transportation company if negligence would be found to be a contributing factor.
Recent Stories
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..
Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024
National Savings announces reduction in profit rates
Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebellion on X
United States and Pakistan Collaborate to Promote Investment, Showcasing Dynamic ..
Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad Nadeem
COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terrorist nexus
Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's properties in £190m corruption case
South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IRSA releases 218,000 cusecs water7 minutes ago
-
CM expresses grief over deaths in Turangzai roof collapse incident7 minutes ago
-
Arsenio Dominguez pays visit to PMA7 minutes ago
-
PCRWR successfully completes Water Quality Capacity Building Program7 minutes ago
-
Governor expresses condolence over deaths in Turangzai roof collapse incident7 minutes ago
-
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad10 minutes ago
-
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” an initiative for the ..15 minutes ago
-
KP food authority conduct operations against adulterated milk in DI Khan17 minutes ago
-
Dera police arrest eight outlaws3 hours ago
-
Indian forces martyr one more Kashmiri youth in IIOJK3 hours ago
-
Five family persons die after fire breaks out at house in Mardan3 hours ago
-
Five family members killed in roof collapse incident at Turangzai4 hours ago