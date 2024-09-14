Five killed, dozens injured as bus falls into ravine in Balochistan’s Zhob area

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) As many as five passengers, including women, have died on the spot while other dozens sustained injuries after a

over-speeding bus overturned and fell into a ravine at National Highway Dhana Sar district Zhob Quetta city of Balochistan on Saturday morning.

According to initial reports, Levies forces at that time confirmed that the bus was travelling at a high speed, and suddenly, a loud bang in which five passengers of the bus died on the spot while others around twenty-four were injured, a private news channel reported.

The passenger bus was travelling from Islamabad to Quetta, rescue sources added.

Rescue teams were quickly dispatched to the scene and they worked tirelessly to retrieve the survivors and the

deceased.

The Levies forces along with local authorities coordinated the rescue efforts and emergency medical services were provided to those in need.

An investigation into the accident has been launched to determine the exact cause and circumstances surrounding the tragedy, local police mentioned.

The authorities have promised to take action against those responsible for the accident, including the bus driver and the transportation company if negligence would be found to be a contributing factor.