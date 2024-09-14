Open Menu

Five Killed, Dozens Injured As Bus Falls Into Ravine In Balochistan’s Zhob Area

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Five killed, dozens injured as bus falls into ravine in Balochistan’s Zhob area

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) As many as five passengers, including women, have died on the spot while other dozens sustained injuries after a

over-speeding bus overturned and fell into a ravine at National Highway Dhana Sar district Zhob Quetta city of Balochistan on Saturday morning.

According to initial reports, Levies forces at that time confirmed that the bus was travelling at a high speed, and suddenly, a loud bang in which five passengers of the bus died on the spot while others around twenty-four were injured, a private news channel reported.

The passenger bus was travelling from Islamabad to Quetta, rescue sources added.

Rescue teams were quickly dispatched to the scene and they worked tirelessly to retrieve the survivors and the

deceased.

The Levies forces along with local authorities coordinated the rescue efforts and emergency medical services were provided to those in need.

An investigation into the accident has been launched to determine the exact cause and circumstances surrounding the tragedy, local police mentioned.

The authorities have promised to take action against those responsible for the accident, including the bus driver and the transportation company if negligence would be found to be a contributing factor.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Islamabad Balochistan Quetta Police Company Driver Died Zhob Women From

Recent Stories

Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jac ..

Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad

10 minutes ago
 Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces ..

Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..

15 minutes ago
 Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility h ..

Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

5 hours ago
 National Savings announces reduction in profit rat ..

National Savings announces reduction in profit rates

13 hours ago
Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebell ..

Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebellion on X

13 hours ago
 United States and Pakistan Collaborate to Promote ..

United States and Pakistan Collaborate to Promote Investment, Showcasing Dynamic ..

15 hours ago
 Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad ..

Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad Nadeem

18 hours ago
 COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terror ..

COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terrorist nexus

18 hours ago
 Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's propert ..

Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's properties in £190m corruption case

18 hours ago
 South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan

South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan