Five Killed Due To Toxic Gases In Multan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 06:32 PM

Five killed due to toxic gases in Multan

Five persons, out of seven people who went unconscious due to sewer gases while cleaning sewer disposal near Basti Malook Tool plaza died on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Five persons, out of seven people who went unconscious due to sewer gases while cleaning sewer disposal near Basti Malook Tool plaza died on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 official Dr Kaleemullah, three people went into non operational disposal to make it functional. The said persons went unconscious due to toxic gases and then four others entered into it to save them and all affected by gases.

The teams of Rescue 1122 Multan and Lodhran jointly launched operation and get them out from the disposal. The victims were shifted to District Headquarters hospital (DHQ).

Kaleem said that poisonous gases were main cause of this incident. He informed that all these victims were hired privately by the contractor to clean the disposal.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122 Lodhran Dr Majid Ahmed said that five victims expired at DHQ Lodhran while two others were under treatment.

The victims who died included Amjad s/o Aslam,Muhammad Ahsan s/o Aslam, Muhammad Qasim s/o Fida Hussain, Zain s/o Mustafa and Adnan s/o Akram.

The victims under treatment identified as Muhammad Aslam s/o Sardar and Hussain s/o Muhammad Aslam.

