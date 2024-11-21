Five Killed, Eight Injured In Attack On Convoy In Kurram
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) At least five people, including a woman were killed and eight others sustained injuries when terrorists opened fire on a convoy of passenger vehicles in the Kurram district on Thursday.
According to private news channel and police, the convoy was en route to Peshawar when it came under attack.
Police and rescue teams swiftly responded to the scene, transferring the injured to Alizai Hospital for treatment.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II
Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire
Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match
Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC
Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest
US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud
Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024
LHC expresses satisfaction on Punjab govt's smog control efforts
Germany power past Canada to reach Davis Cup semis
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SCP summons IGPs, Home Secretaries in missing children case1 minute ago
-
'Tax system reform crucial for economic stability'1 minute ago
-
Health week continues in Sargodha1 minute ago
-
Two thieves held, stolen items, cash recovered in DI Khan1 minute ago
-
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II6 minutes ago
-
Terrorists attack on Bara check post repulsed, 2 cops injured11 minutes ago
-
Grand operation conducted against encroachments21 minutes ago
-
Free insulin for diabetic children revolutionary step: Khawaja Imran21 minutes ago
-
TikTok, PTA host Youth safety summit to promote online safety, digital literacy31 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz condoles death of ex-cricketer Nazeer Junior31 minutes ago
-
ECP presses for PTI founder’s video link appearance in next contempt hearing31 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 13 lawbreakers41 minutes ago