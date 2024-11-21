Open Menu

Five Killed, Eight Injured In Attack On Convoy In Kurram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Five killed, eight injured in attack on convoy in Kurram

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) At least five people, including a woman were killed and eight others sustained injuries when terrorists opened fire on a convoy of passenger vehicles in the Kurram district on Thursday.

According to private news channel and police, the convoy was en route to Peshawar when it came under attack.

Police and rescue teams swiftly responded to the scene, transferring the injured to Alizai Hospital for treatment.

