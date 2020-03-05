UrduPoint.com
Five Killed, Eight Injured In Rain Related Incidents In KP: PDMA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 01:34 PM

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Thursday while releasing a report about different incidents in the wake of widespread rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said at least five people have been killed and eight others injured in rain related incidents

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Thursday while releasing a report about different incidents in the wake of widespread rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said at least five people have been killed and eight others injured in rain related incidents.

Spokesman PDMA said three houses were damaged in the province due to persistent rains. The house collapse incidents claimed five lives and injured eight others.

It said the officials of PDMA and Rescue 1122 have already been put on alert and sent to affected areas for conducting relief activities.

The spokesman further said that the control room of PDMA was totally functional round the clock to respond to any situation in the province.

