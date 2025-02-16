Five Killed, Eight Injured On Road
Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2025 | 12:30 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) A road accident claimed five lives and left eight others injured near Hassan
Swali , the Rescue 1122 confirmed.
According to the Rescue Control Room, a van , a car, and a motorcycle collided,
resulting in five casualties.
On information, Rescue teams reached the spot. Upon arrival, officials confirmed
five fatalities on the spot while eight people sustained injuries.
Four critically injured victims were shifted to the Nishtar Hospital while three others
received first aid at the scene. The bodies of the deceased were also
shifted to the Nishtar Hospital.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi welcomes warships from across the world for NAVDEX 2025
International Defence Conference 2025 kicks off tomorrow
UAE condemns attack on UNIFIL convoy in Lebanon
ADNEC Group prepares for largest edition of IDEX & NAVDEX
Hamas says it won't govern Gaza in next phase: Informed Source
Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Minister of Russian Federation
3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Centre Sharjah
Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race set to be held on 16 February a ..
Asia drives 2025 oil demand growth as cuts, sanctions reduce supply surplus: EA ..
Israeli releases sixth batch of Palestinian detainees
PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on IMF demand
Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Five killed, eight injured on road3 minutes ago
-
4.8 earthquake magnitude jolted in twin cities on Saturday night at 10:48 pm43 minutes ago
-
4.8-magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, Rawalpindi1 hour ago
-
AHKNCRD-AARDO’s Int'l Training Programme concluding ceremony held at NCRD1 hour ago
-
PTI’s dictatorial approach threaten democratic process: Sheikh1 hour ago
-
AJK PM felicitates Sardar Zulfiqar, newly elected Vice Chairman of AJK Press Foundation2 hours ago
-
Newborn baby found alive in Attock garbage dump2 hours ago
-
Sahiwal Coal Power Plant QCD ensuring all equipment to meet required standards2 hours ago
-
Chairman Sindhi Language Authority Ishaq Samejo expresses sorrow on death of Akash Ansari2 hours ago
-
PN, RSNF reaffirm operational readiness by firepower display during NAB-XV in North Arabian Sea2 hours ago
-
IG Punjab supports constable Shahzad for MBBS2 hours ago
-
Police recover kidnapped man2 hours ago