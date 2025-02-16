Five killed, eight injured on road

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) A road accident claimed five lives and left eight others injured near Hassan

Swali , the Rescue 1122 confirmed.

According to the Rescue Control Room, a van , a car, and a motorcycle collided,

resulting in five casualties.

On information, Rescue teams reached the spot. Upon arrival, officials confirmed

five fatalities on the spot while eight people sustained injuries.

Four critically injured victims were shifted to the Nishtar Hospital while three others

received first aid at the scene. The bodies of the deceased were also

shifted to the Nishtar Hospital.