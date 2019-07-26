UrduPoint.com
Five Killed, Eighteen Injured During Recent Rains: PDMA

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 09:57 PM

Five persons were killed and eighteen injured during recent spell of torrential rain that lashed various parts of the province, said a report issued by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Five persons were killed and eighteen injured during recent spell of torrential rain that lashed various parts of the province, said a report issued by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) here on Friday.

According to PDMA the deaths and injuries were reported in various incidents of land sliding and collapsing of houses during rains. 27 cattle were also perished while twelve were also damaged during rains.

A man was killed in Bajaur, one child each killed in Shangla and Abbottabad, one woman and one man were killed in Manshera seventeen person were injured in district Kurram and one injured in Bajaur.

