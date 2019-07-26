Five killed, eighteen injured during recent rains: PDMA

Five persons were killed and eighteen injured during recent spell of torrential rain that lashed various parts of the province, said a report issued by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) here on Friday

According to PDMA the deaths and injuries were reported in various incidents of land sliding and collapsing of houses during rains. 27 cattle were also perished while twelve were also damaged during rains.

A man was killed in Bajaur, one child each killed in Shangla and Abbottabad, one woman and one man were killed in Manshera seventeen person were injured in district Kurram and one injured in Bajaur.