Five killed, five injured in road mishap

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Five persons including two women and three children were killed and five others including driver while three children sustained critical injuries when their car collided with a tree on Bannu Road in Tank, said the spokesman of Resuce 1122 here .

The ill-fated family was back to their home Bannu after attending a marriage ceremony at Wana Soth Waziristan when the driver lost his control over the car and collided with a tree near Kot Kat Adda on Bannu Road.

The killed were identified as Dilnaza 52, Saika Bibi 35, Ajwa 5, Asma 4 and Mushahid Ullah 4 while the injured were identified as Driver Noor Muhammad, Satmali Khan and three children Nashad, Alfa and Iqra.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospital while the condition of two injured were stated critical.

The police also registered the case and started investigation.