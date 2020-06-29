UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Killed, Four Injured By Firing Of Motorcyclists

Umer Jamshaid 5 seconds ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 01:00 AM

Five killed, four injured by firing of motorcyclists

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Five persons including two brothers were killed while four others sustained bullet injuries by the firing of motorcyclists in the jurisdiction of Lundianwala police station, Jaranwala, on Sunday.

According to police, Idrees resident of Chak 563/G-B, his brother Abdul Rauf, nephew Husnain and others were travelling by van from Nankana Sahib to Jarranwala when some motorcyclists stopped the van near Adda Zafarwal Chak 562/G-B and opened firing at the van.

As a result, five persons including Idrees, his brother Abdul Rauf, Sajawal and two others died on the spot while Akram of Kot Abdul Malik, Ashraf of Muridke, Khalil of Chak 563 Buchiana and Qasim of Ghala Mandi Nankana Sahib sustained bullet injuries.

The injured were shifted to DHQ Hospital Nankana Sahib by Rescue 1122.

SP Jaranwala Town Nasir Bajwa, ASP Bilal Sulehri and SHO Lundianwala Manazir Hussain Luk along with police team reached the spot and started investigation.

Police said that the cause behind the killings seems to be old enmity.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Police Police Station Died Nasir Van Nankana Sahib Jaranwala Muridke Rescue 1122 Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE embracing holistic national ecosystem to ensur ..

2 hours ago

UAE’s leadership is keen to advance country’s ..

2 hours ago

Zayed Higher&#039; employs and qualifies second gr ..

2 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED1.7 bn Sunday

4 hours ago

No coronavirus cases at Sheikh Khalifa Specialty H ..

4 hours ago

Sharjah Ranked Number 1 in &#039;High Growth Ecosy ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.