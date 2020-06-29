Five killed, four injured by firing of motorcyclists

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Five persons including two brothers were killed while four others sustained bullet injuries by the firing of motorcyclists in the jurisdiction of Lundianwala police station, Jaranwala, on Sunday.

According to police, Idrees resident of Chak 563/G-B, his brother Abdul Rauf, nephew Husnain and others were travelling by van from Nankana Sahib to Jarranwala when some motorcyclists stopped the van near Adda Zafarwal Chak 562/G-B and opened firing at the van.

As a result, five persons including Idrees, his brother Abdul Rauf, Sajawal and two others died on the spot while Akram of Kot Abdul Malik, Ashraf of Muridke, Khalil of Chak 563 Buchiana and Qasim of Ghala Mandi Nankana Sahib sustained bullet injuries.

The injured were shifted to DHQ Hospital Nankana Sahib by Rescue 1122.

SP Jaranwala Town Nasir Bajwa, ASP Bilal Sulehri and SHO Lundianwala Manazir Hussain Luk along with police team reached the spot and started investigation.

Police said that the cause behind the killings seems to be old enmity.