Five killed, four injured in Kohistan Jeep accident: Police

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :At least five persons were killed and four others sustained injuries in a jeep accident that took place near the Kolai Palace area of Kohistan district, police and tv channels reported on Tuesday.

According to details, a jeep carrying a few persons was heading towards the Bar-para area from Kolai Palace of Kohistan district, when suddenly, it fell into a deep ditch at the crossing point. As a result, two women, a child and driver died on the spot.

The four injured were taken to a nearby hospital for necessary treatment.

The investigation was underway.