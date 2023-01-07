Five killed, four injured in pile-up

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :Five people were killed while four others sustained injuries in a pile-up, in the limits of Dijkot police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Saturday the accident took place near Adda Kijkot on Gojra road where three cars collided with each.

As a result, five motorists identified as Subhan (12), Muzafar (24), Hamza (22), Rashid (23) and Safdar (48) while four other sustained multiple injuries.

The injured are: Maqsood Ahmad (46), Rukhsana (40), Ahmad (4) and Abdul Majeed (55).

Rescuers shifted the injured to DHQ Hospital where the condition of three victims was stated to be serious.

The police took the bodies into custody.

Investigation was underway.