UrduPoint.com

Five Killed, Four Injured In Roof Collapse

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Five killed, four injured in roof collapse

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Five people were killed while four others sustained injuries when roof of an oil agency collapsed due to explosion of oil tank in Jhabran Mandi area on Hafizabad Road, here on Tuesday.

On receiving information, Rescue 1122 reached the spot and started rescue operation.

Rescuers pulled out dead bodies from the debris and rescued the injured.

The deceased have been identified as Usman (18), Awais (20), Zaib (15), Junaid (15), Junaid son of M. Khan.

The injured including Qaisar (40), Waris Ali (47), Rashid (21) and Ayaan (6) were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital by Rescue 1122.

Deputy Commissioner Rana Shakeel Aslam and District Emergency Officer Rana Ejaz Ahmad reached the spot and supervised the rescue operation.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Oil Road Rashid Hafizabad Tank Shakeel Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Five killed, four injured in roof collapse

Five killed, four injured in roof collapse

17 minutes ago
 Nuland Heading to Morocco for Meeting of Global Co ..

Nuland Heading to Morocco for Meeting of Global Coalition to Defeat IS - State D ..

17 minutes ago
 Three contractors held for over charging parking f ..

Three contractors held for over charging parking fee

17 minutes ago
 Pentagon Claims Russia Behind Its Schedule in Ukra ..

Pentagon Claims Russia Behind Its Schedule in Ukraine by Over 2 Weeks

20 minutes ago
 US Littoral Combat Ships Experiencing Structural D ..

US Littoral Combat Ships Experiencing Structural Defects Causing Hull Cracks - R ..

20 minutes ago
 Macron, Xi Discuss Ukraine, Global Food Crisis - E ..

Macron, Xi Discuss Ukraine, Global Food Crisis - Elysee Palace

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.