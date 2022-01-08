UrduPoint.com

Five Killed, Four Injured In Roof Collapse Incidents

Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2022

Five killed, four injured in roof collapse incidents

Five people including a woman were killed while four others sustained serious injuries in roof collapse incidents in the district during the last 24 hours

KASUR, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Five people including a woman were killed while four others sustained serious injuries in roof collapse incidents in the district during the last 24 hours.

Rescue-1122 said on Saturday that Barkat (75) and Muhammad Yaqoob (45) were killed after being buried under the debris of their house which collapsed due to heavy rain.

A team of Rescue retrieved the bodies from the debris and shifted to THQ Hospital, Kot Radha Kishan.

In another incident, the roof of a house located in Viram Hatyar Khadian Khass caved in due to heavy downpour.

As a result, Sania,16, died and Muhammad Ahmed (14), Sana (18), Ali Ahmad (14), Ali Raza (10), sustained multiple injuries and were shifted to DHQ Hospital, Kasur.

Separately, a shopkeeper Rashid, 25, was killed when roof of a shop located at Qadari Wind Steel Bagh Chowk caved in.

Similarly, 45-year-old Nawaz died after being buried under the debris of the roof of his shop which collapsed due to rain, in the precinct of Mustafabad police station.

Police were investigating.

