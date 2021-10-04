Five killed, four injured in separate incidents

Five people were killed,while four others suffered injuries in separate incidents here in and around the city during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Five people were killed,while four others suffered injuries in separate incidents here in and around the city during the last 24 hours.

Police said on Monday that Rehan Maqsood (31) died in tractor-trolley car collision near Abbaspur,Jhang road while victims --Rizwan and Rouf suffered injuries.

In another incident, Awais (35) was shot dead by unidentified accused when he was sleeping on roof top of his home near graveyard morr,Jarranwala road.

Separately,a 54-year-old man was working on an electric pole when he fell down near Al-Fateh ground, Peoples Colony, Satiana road and died on the spot.

A 28-year-old Umar Jamal was unloading construction material from a truck near Chak no 89 when he accidentally touched live electric wires.He suffered severe electric shock and died.

Meanwhile,an unidentified elderly man committed suicide by jumping in front of moving train near Tariqabad bridge.

Police said rivals group shot at and injured a youth Abdul Ghaffar at Jhumra road. He was rushed to Allied Hospital in critical condition.While a teenager sustained bullet injuries by the firing of unknown persons near fish farm, Satiana road. He was shifted to hospital.

Police started investigation.