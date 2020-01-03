UrduPoint.com
Five Killed, Four Injured Over Land Dispute In South Waziristan

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 12:33 PM

Five killed, four injured over land dispute in South Waziristan

At least five persons were killed and four others injured when two rival groups came across and started indiscriminate firing at each other in tehsil Azam Warsak, South Waziristan on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :At least five persons were killed and four others injured when two rival groups came across and started indiscriminate firing at each other in tehsil Azam Warsak, South Waziristan on Friday.

Local administration said the incident took place after a dispute on piece of land between Zalikhel tribe people got worsened and two groups resorted to firing on each other in Darikhel area of tehsil Azam Warsak at around 08:45 in the morning.

As result of heavy firing five people were killed and four others sustained bullet wounds. To control the situation heavy contingent of FC force and police reached the area. Police have started investigation the incident.

