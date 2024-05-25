Five Killed In A Road Accident In Thatta
Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) At least five people were killed and several others injured on Saturday as a result of a collision between a dumper and van on the national highway near Jhark area of Thatta.
According to private news channel, the truck was traveling from the village Manik Khan Bahrani in Thatta to Jamshoro.
As soon as the accident was reported, the rescue and police reached the spot.
According to the rescue authorities, four people died on the spot while injured were shifted to Hyderabad Civil Hospital.
