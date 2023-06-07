UrduPoint.com

Five Killed In Accident On M-2

Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2023 | 11:10 PM

As many as five people were killed when an over-speeding car rammed into a tree along side Lahore-Islamabad Motorway (M-2) near Pindi Bhattian rest area on Wednesday

PINDI BHATTIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :As many as five people were killed when an over-speeding car rammed into a tree along side Lahore-Islamabad Motorway (M-2) near Pindi Bhattian rest area on Wednesday.

According to Motorway Police, soon after smashing into the tree the vehicle caught fire and all the five persons on board were burnt to death.

Motorway police and rescuers rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Pindi Bhattian. However, the identity of the bodies was yet to be ascertained.

