Five killed in Bahawalpur firing incident

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Five persons of a same family were killed in a firing incident that took place in a house located in the Bahawalpur district, tv channels quoting Rescue and Police sources reported on Tuesday.

According to initial reports, police have recovered five bullet-riddled bodies from a house located in the Bahawalpur district. Police have also recovered unconscious child of below five years age from the same house.

Those killed in the incident were identified as N Baloch (45), Arooj (35), Jehanzab, Abdullah and Wahab.

The Rescue team reached the spot and shifted the bodies to nearby hospital for necessary procedure.

Police are investigating the matter.