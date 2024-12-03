Five Killed In Bahawalpur Firing Incident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2024 | 04:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Five persons of a same family were killed in a firing incident that took place in a house located in the Bahawalpur district, tv channels quoting Rescue and Police sources reported on Tuesday.
According to initial reports, police have recovered five bullet-riddled bodies from a house located in the Bahawalpur district. Police have also recovered unconscious child of below five years age from the same house.
Those killed in the incident were identified as N Baloch (45), Arooj (35), Jehanzab, Abdullah and Wahab.
The Rescue team reached the spot and shifted the bodies to nearby hospital for necessary procedure.
Police are investigating the matter.
