Five Killed In Bahawalpur Firing Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Five killed in Bahawalpur firing incident

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Five persons of a same family were killed in a firing incident that took place in a house located in the Bahawalpur district, tv channels quoting Rescue and Police sources reported on Tuesday.

According to initial reports, police have recovered five bullet-riddled bodies from a house located in the Bahawalpur district. Police have also recovered unconscious child of below five years age from the same house.

Those killed in the incident were identified as N Baloch (45), Arooj (35), Jehanzab, Abdullah and Wahab.

The Rescue team reached the spot and shifted the bodies to nearby hospital for necessary procedure.

Police are investigating the matter.

More Stories From Pakistan