Five killed in Bolan armed clash in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :At least five people were killed while other two were seriously injured when two rival groups opened fired at each other in Bolan district of Balochistan on Tuesday.

As per details, local tehsildar confirmed that as a result of heavy exchange of fires between two groups five persons were killed on the spot in Bolan.

The deceased and injured were immediately shifted to Civil hospital, local police sourcessaid, electronic channels reported.

On getting information, heavy contingents of security forces reached the site and cordon off the area to further control the situation, police sources added.