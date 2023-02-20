Five killed in bus accident at Kallar Kahar

(@FahadShabbir)

CHAKWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :At least five people were killed and several others sustained injuries in an accident that occurred near Kallar Kahar, area of Chakwal district, according to media reports.

According to details, a bus en route to Islamabad, reportedly with passengers coming from attending a wedding party overturned due to a tyre burst at Kallar Kahar area.

As a result, five persons died on the spot. Meanwhile, the police were trying to evacuate people trapped inside the bus. The rescue operation is continuing till the filling of this report.