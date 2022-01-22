UrduPoint.com

Five Killed In Bus-car Collision In Manguchar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2022 | 02:09 PM

Five killed in bus-car collision in Manguchar

As many as five people of a family including two women and two children were killed in a head-on collision with a coach and a car on National Highway near Mangucher area of Kalat district on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2022 ) :As many as five people of a family including two women and two children were killed in a head-on collision with a coach and a car on National Highway near Mangucher area of Kalat district on Saturday.

According to Levies sources, an accident between a coach and a car carrying two women along with children took place near Badrang area Divisional Complex in Manguchar due to over speeding.

As a result, a man namely Syed Fridullah resident of Haramzai Pishin and two women and two children died on the spot.

The bodies of the deceased were shifted to nearby hospital for medical formalities.

Coach driver fled the scene after the incident.

Levies Force has registered a case.

Related Topics

Accident Driver Car Died Man Kalat Pishin Women Family Coach

Recent Stories

Russia Confirms 57,212 New Cases of COVID-19 in Pa ..

Russia Confirms 57,212 New Cases of COVID-19 in Past 24 Hours - Federal Response ..

2 minutes ago
 Anti-polio drive kicks off in Lahore

Anti-polio drive kicks off in Lahore

2 minutes ago
 DC inaugurates three days special polio drive

DC inaugurates three days special polio drive

5 minutes ago
 Assured Tsitsipas serves up a storm to reach fourt ..

Assured Tsitsipas serves up a storm to reach fourth round

15 minutes ago
 Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome their first ba ..

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome their first baby girl

36 minutes ago
 Sabalenka conquers serving yips by 'not thinking'

Sabalenka conquers serving yips by 'not thinking'

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.