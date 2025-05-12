Five killed in car accident

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Five persons were killed in a car accident that took place near D.I.Khan-Zhob road area of Balochistan province, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Monday.

According to initial reports, a rashly-driven car collided with a Gas Bowser near D.

I.Khan-Zhob road area of Balochistan. As a result, five persons died on the spot.

The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the bodies to nearby hospital.

Police team also reached the spot and started investigation.