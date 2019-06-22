UrduPoint.com
Five Killed In Collision Between Motorcycle Rickshaw And Coach

Sat 22nd June 2019

Five killed in collision between motorcycle rickshaw and coach

Five persons including a woman were killed on the spot and two others were injured in a head on collision between motorcycle rickshaw and coach near Chowk Sarwar Shaheed on Muzaffargarh-Mianwali road here Saturday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :Five persons including a woman were killed on the spot and two others were injured in a head on collision between motorcycle rickshaw and coach near Chowk Sarwar Shaheed on Muzaffargarh-Mianwali road here Saturday.

According to the detail, a Karachi bound AC coach crushed motorcycle rickshaw coming from opposite side during overtaking, thereby killing five persons including a woman on the spot and severely injuring two others.

All the deceased were rickshaw passengers. Those who were killed in the incident were identified as Shaukat 45 s/o Bashir, Shaukat 46 s/o Sideeq, Akhtar 36 s/o Mukhtiar, Naseem 30 w/o Iqbal and Adel 18 s/o Muhammad Arif while the Names of the injured were Danyal 06 s/o Iqbal and Manzoor 50 s/o Gul Muhammad.

Rescue 1122 team instantly shifted the injured and dead bodies to Sarwar Shaheed Hospital.

Later, the relatives of the deceased blocked the national highway as protest over the sad incident and police officials reached at the spot.

The Chief Minister Punjab sought the report of the incident.

