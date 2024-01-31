Five killed in cylinder blast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Five family members including women were burnt alive and nine others sustained injuries when a huge fire broke out in Landi Road Peshawar due to a gas leakage blast early Wednesday morning.

According to rescue sources, a fire erupted due to a cylinder blast in Landi Sarak house in Peshawar, as a result, five persons lost their lives on the spot, a Private news channel reported.

Rescue teams and police reached the spot and shifted the injured to Lady Reading Hospital.

The explosion caused severe damage to the property and the surrounding area.