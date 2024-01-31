Open Menu

Five Killed In Cylinder Blast

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2024 | 11:00 AM

Five killed in cylinder blast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Five family members including women were burnt alive and nine others sustained injuries when a huge fire broke out in Landi Road Peshawar due to a gas leakage blast early Wednesday morning.

According to rescue sources, a fire erupted due to a cylinder blast in Landi Sarak house in Peshawar, as a result, five persons lost their lives on the spot, a Private news channel reported.

Rescue teams and police reached the spot and shifted the injured to Lady Reading Hospital.

The explosion caused severe damage to the property and the surrounding area.

Related Topics

Injured Peshawar Fire Police Road Reading Women Gas Family

Recent Stories

Federal Cabinet approves digitization plan FBR: Sh ..

Federal Cabinet approves digitization plan FBR: Shamshad

3 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2024

2 hours ago
 Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Mac ..

Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Machh

11 hours ago
 Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's ..

Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's absence

11 hours ago
 Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia childr ..

Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia children

11 hours ago
Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler

Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler

11 hours ago
 Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit l ..

Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit liquor

11 hours ago
 Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with ..

Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with new recovery efforts

11 hours ago
 Commissioner visits different schools, inspect pol ..

Commissioner visits different schools, inspect polling station setup

11 hours ago
 Revenue department officials important in general ..

Revenue department officials important in general election :DC.

11 hours ago
 DC Kohat chairs meeting on general elections

DC Kohat chairs meeting on general elections

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan