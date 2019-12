Five killed in DI Khan road mishap

(@imziishan)

At least five people were killed when two passengers vehicles collided on Darraban Road here on Friday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :At least five people were killed when two passengers vehicles collided on Darraban Road here on Friday.

Police said a speeding Hiace passenger van collided with a passenger bus on Darraban Road, killing five passengers on the scene while some others sustained injuries.

The injured were shifted to DI Khan hospital.