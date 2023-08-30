Five killed in different incidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Five people were killed in different incidents in and around the city during the last 24 hours.

According to police, unidentified armed men shot dead Hassan, in Chak No 35-GB, in the limits of Satiana police station. The police shifted the body to hospital for postmortem and registered a case against unknown accused.

A collision between two motorcycles near Gatti in Millat town police limits left a man dead on the spot who was identified as Safdar Hussain,50, of Bhaiwala.

A 40-year-old Muhammad Hanif died in a hospital after receiving critical injuries in a collision between a bus and a rickshaw in Haq Bahoo Chowk, Sargodha road area. The body was handed over to the heirs.

A labourer died when a wall of a well collapsed near Chak No 632-GB, tehsil Jaranwala.

The victim was identified as Sarfraz.

Tanveer Hussain (34), resident of Chak No.39-GB died of critical injuries whena truck hit his motorcycle.

The body was removed to THQ hospital.