Five Killed In Different Incidents

Muhammad Irfan Published December 28, 2023 | 08:58 PM

Five people were killed in different incidents here during the past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Five people were killed in different incidents here during the past 12 hours.

Police spokesman said on Thursday that a speeding trailer hit a motorcycle near Chak 77/R-B on Khurarianwala-Jaranwala Road. As a result, motorcyclists Zakir Hussain (59) and his son Muhammad Usman (29) residents of Chak 103/R-B Falahi received serious injuries and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance.

In other incident, Nadeem Gill and his brother Amin Gill were shot and injured seriously by their rivals in Chak 51-GB over an old enmity.

They were shifted to Allied Hospital where they breathed their last.

Meanwhile, a dumper truck hit a motorcycle near Shaheen Chowk Chak Jhumra and killed the motorcyclist Shah Din (54) resident of Khanka Dogran district Sheikhupura, on the spot. In this accident, Imtiaz (28), son of Shah Din, also received serious injuries and Rescue 1122 shifted him to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Chak Jhumra in a critical condition.

The police registered separate cases while further investigation was under progress, he added.

