Five Killed In Different Incidents

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 02:16 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Five persons were killed in different incidents here during the last 24 hours.

According to the police report, a motorcyclist Shehbaz s/o Mumtaz collided with a truck near Chak No 2-JB on Sargodha Road. He suffered head injuries and rushed to Allied Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Another motorcyclist Ashraf was hit by a speeding car near Millat Chowk.

He sustained multiple injuries and died instantly.

WAPDA lineman Irfan Haider received electric shock while installing an electric meter in Saifabad and died on the spot.

In another incident, Hakeem Khan s/o Baboza Khan was sharpening his knife at a cutter in his home in Zunair Town on Narrwala Road when the cutter broke and hit his body. He died on the spot.

Separately, a truck driver 22-years-old Waheed Ahmed s/o Mugal Khan of Mianwali sustained burn injuries and died at Allied hospital when the truck engine caught fire during travelling.

The dead body handed over to his heirs.

