Five Killed In Different Incidents In The Sukkur Region

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 05:13 PM

Five Killed in different incidents in the Sukkur region

Five people were killed in different incidents in the Sukkur region on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Five people were killed in different incidents in the Sukkur region on Tuesday.

According to Spokesperson, National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Sukkur, a car hit a motorcycle causing the death of two motorcyclists identified as Sanaullah and Ashraf Ali Kandharo at National Highway, Kot Diji taluka of the Khairpur district.

An unknown accused shot dead Mumtaz Ali Korai in his car in Saleh Putt taluka of the Sukkur district. Imtiaz Sheikh was stabbed to death during a clash between two groups of Sheikh Tribe at village Bhatti in Sajawal. In a similar clash between two groups, Syed Ihsan Shah was murdered, the police confirmed.

More Stories From Pakistan

