Open Menu

Five Killed In Double Bus Crash In Quetta

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2025 | 10:20 AM

Five killed in double bus crash in Quetta

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Five people lost their lives while several others sustained serious injuries after two passenger buses crashed into each other in Quetta's "Kalat area on Friday morning.

According to Levies forces, two passenger buses, one traveling from Quetta to Karachi and the other from Karachi to Quetta, collided head-on, resulting in the deaths of at least five people and injuring multiple others, private news channels reported.

The injured and deceased were shifted to Kalat Hospital.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 March 2025

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2025

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed hosts employees from various gov ..

Mansour bin Zayed hosts employees from various government entities at Ramadan If ..

9 hours ago
 US decision to end support for Gavi puts millions ..

US decision to end support for Gavi puts millions of children’s lives at risk

10 hours ago
 ADNOC employees welcome Sultan Al Jaber for Iftar ..

ADNOC employees welcome Sultan Al Jaber for Iftar at Habshan 5 Gas Facility

10 hours ago
 Brand Dubai launches 2025 edition of #EidInDubai

Brand Dubai launches 2025 edition of #EidInDubai

10 hours ago
Muslim Council of Elders, Abrahamic Family House m ..

Muslim Council of Elders, Abrahamic Family House mourn Mohamed Al-Mahrasawy, cha ..

10 hours ago
 Dubai releases all inmates involved in rental disp ..

Dubai releases all inmates involved in rental disputes ahead of Eid

10 hours ago
 Maroc Telecom, Inwi forge strategic alliance to ad ..

Maroc Telecom, Inwi forge strategic alliance to advance Morocco's digital infras ..

11 hours ago
 Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation impleme ..

Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation implementing Ramadan Iftar Programme ..

11 hours ago
 Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation conduct ..

Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation conducts Ramadan Iftar programme in M ..

11 hours ago
 UAE President receives written message from Presid ..

UAE President receives written message from President of Angola on strengthening ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan