Five killed in double bus crash in Quetta

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Five people lost their lives while several others sustained serious injuries after two passenger buses crashed into each other in Quetta's "Kalat area on Friday morning.

According to Levies forces, two passenger buses, one traveling from Quetta to Karachi and the other from Karachi to Quetta, collided head-on, resulting in the deaths of at least five people and injuring multiple others, private news channels reported.

The injured and deceased were shifted to Kalat Hospital.