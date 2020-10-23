UrduPoint.com
Five Killed In Firing

Five killed in firing

Five persons were killed in a firing incident that occurred in an area of Hassan Khail, the police reported on Friday

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Five persons were killed in a firing incident that occurred in an area of Hassan Khail, the police reported on Friday.

According to details, five people including three women were killed in a firing incident that started over a family dispute, in an area of Hassan Khail of Dera Ismail Khan.

The police rushed to the site of incident and shifted the bodies to nearby hospital.

Further investigations are underway.

