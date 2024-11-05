Five killed in firing in Malakand

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Five people were killed and one got injured on Tuesday in a firing incident over a pathway dispute in Batkhela, Malakand.

According to Police, the incident occurred between neighbours due to a disagreement over access rights to a shared path, private news reported.

All bodies, along with the injured individual, have been transferred to the hospital.

The police have initiated further investigations into the matter to determine the cause and sequence of events.