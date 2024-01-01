Open Menu

Five Killed In Firing Incident In D.I Khan.

Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Five killed in firing incident in D.I Khan.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Five people were killed in a firing incident on Monday near Mutha Road, Dera Ismail Khan.

As the private news channel reported, the victims were individuals previously implicated in a violence-related case, and the shooting is believed to be a consequence of longstanding animosity.

According to police sources, the deceased individuals were nominees in a case related to violence against a woman. The victims had allegedly subjected a woman to violence in 2018, police said.

The police have transferred the bodies to the hospital for further examination, initiating an investigation into the incident.

Related Topics

Firing Police Road Dera Ismail Khan Women 2018

Recent Stories

Election tribunal moved against Nawaz Sharif’s n ..

Election tribunal moved against Nawaz Sharif’s nomination papers for NA-130

32 minutes ago
 Which Muslim countries have UK visa free entry thi ..

Which Muslim countries have UK visa free entry this year?

50 minutes ago
 Faizabad Sit-in Commission summons Shehbaz Sharif

Faizabad Sit-in Commission summons Shehbaz Sharif

60 minutes ago
 Warner retires from ODI cricket, hopes to play 202 ..

Warner retires from ODI cricket, hopes to play 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 PTI to approach SC against rejection of candidates ..

PTI to approach SC against rejection of candidates’ nomination papers

2 hours ago
 Wasim Akram, wife extend warm New Year wishes for ..

Wasim Akram, wife extend warm New Year wishes for 2024

3 hours ago
ECP to continue receiving appeals against decision ..

ECP to continue receiving appeals against decisions on nomination papers

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Army fully committed to national security ..

Pakistan Army fully committed to national security, development: COAS

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2023

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan