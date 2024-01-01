Five Killed In Firing Incident In D.I Khan.
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Five people were killed in a firing incident on Monday near Mutha Road, Dera Ismail Khan.
As the private news channel reported, the victims were individuals previously implicated in a violence-related case, and the shooting is believed to be a consequence of longstanding animosity.
According to police sources, the deceased individuals were nominees in a case related to violence against a woman. The victims had allegedly subjected a woman to violence in 2018, police said.
The police have transferred the bodies to the hospital for further examination, initiating an investigation into the incident.