Five killed in firing incident in D.I Khan.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Five people were killed in a firing incident on Monday near Mutha Road, Dera Ismail Khan.

As the private news channel reported, the victims were individuals previously implicated in a violence-related case, and the shooting is believed to be a consequence of longstanding animosity.

According to police sources, the deceased individuals were nominees in a case related to violence against a woman. The victims had allegedly subjected a woman to violence in 2018, police said.

The police have transferred the bodies to the hospital for further examination, initiating an investigation into the incident.