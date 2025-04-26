Five Killed In Firing Incident In Peshawar
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Five people were killed and one injured when unidentified gunmen opened fire on a car near Jameel Chowk area of Peshawar on Saturday.
According to police, the victims were attacked within the jurisdiction of Phandoo Police Station while returning from a wedding hall, a private news channel reported.
Preliminary investigations suggest the shooting may be linked to an old enmity, though inquiries are still ongoing.
The deceased were identified as Abdullah son of Badam Gul, Tahir son of Nawab, Usama son of Himayatullah, Owais son of Syed Badshah and Waqas. Saqib, son of Syed Ahmad Shah, sustained injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment.
Police said the bodies have been shifted to a hospital for post-mortem while an FIR will be registered based on the complaint of the victims’ families.
