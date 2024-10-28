Five Killed In Karachi Wall Collapse Incident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 28, 2024 | 05:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Five persons were killed in a wall collapse incident that took place near Bainse Colony area of Karachi, tv channels quoting rescue sources reported on Monday.
According to initial reports, five persons, residents of Bainse Colony area, were killed due to sudden collapse of wall of their house.
.
As a result, five persons died on the spot while one person sustained injuries in the incident.
Rescue team rushed to the site and started shifting the dead and injured to nearby hospital.
Recent Stories
Vivo V40e 5G Debuts in Pakistan with Exceptional Portrait Photography and Perfor ..
Revolutionizing Slimness and Strength: The New Infinix HOT 50Pro+
Jason Gillespie to coach Pakistan in Australia
Australia announces squad for T20 series against Pakistan
PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points
Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resigns
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024
Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youth seminar highlights Indian military invasion in Kashmir2 minutes ago
-
Mushroom cultivation enhances agricultural economy, contribute to healthier society: Governor Kundi2 minutes ago
-
Over 865,000 children to receive polio drops in Peshawar11 minutes ago
-
KP CM for early issuance electronic Property Cards in merged districts11 minutes ago
-
Romina for respecting regional norms in climate diplomacy12 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz to visit Saudi Arabia on Oct 29-30 to attend FII moot12 minutes ago
-
Son, daughter in law held for torturing elderly mother12 minutes ago
-
Secretary visits Govt Livestock Farm in Bahawalpur12 minutes ago
-
15 held for violating tenancy law12 minutes ago
-
CDA installs new tube well in Margalla Town to ensure clean water supply12 minutes ago
-
Seven illegal arm holders, liquor suppliers held12 minutes ago
-
CM Murad directs Industries dept to improve structural, financial strength of SITE, SSIC22 minutes ago