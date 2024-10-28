Five killed in Karachi wall collapse incident

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Five persons were killed in a wall collapse incident that took place near Bainse Colony area of Karachi, tv channels quoting rescue sources reported on Monday.

According to initial reports, five persons, residents of Bainse Colony area, were killed due to sudden collapse of wall of their house.

As a result, five persons died on the spot while one person sustained injuries in the incident.

Rescue team rushed to the site and started shifting the dead and injured to nearby hospital.