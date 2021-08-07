Five killed in Kohat, Lakki Marwat firing incidents

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :At least five people including two women were killed in two separate incidents of firing took place on property and other domestic issues in Kohat and Lakki Marwat districts on Saturday.

The first incident took place in Jabar, Gumbat area of Kohat district where three people were killed and six others injured in a clash between two groups on a domestic dispute.

Police and local sources said both the groups had sparred some two week ago over a domestic issue and on Saturday resorted to firing on each other resulting in deaths of three people. The bodies and the injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment.

Police after registering a case, have started investigation into the matter.

The other incident occurred in Baestkhel area in the vicinity of Sara e Naurang police station in Lakki Marwat district where a man shot dead his sister and niece over a property issue. The brother-in-law of the accused sustained serious bullet injuries and was shifted to Sara e Naurang Hospital in precarious condition.

Police said the accused resorted to killing his sister and niece over a property issue. The accused managed to flee the scene.