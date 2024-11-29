Five killed in Loralai road accident

LORALAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Five persons were killed in a road accident that took place near Loralai area of Balochistan province, tv channels quoting Levies sources reported on Friday.

According to details, a rashly driven trailer hit the car coming from opposite direction on Loralai road.

As a result, five persons traveling by car died on the spot. The local police rushed to the site and started shifting the dead to nearby hospital. Further investigations are underway.