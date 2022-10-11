Five killed in Mardan over domestic issues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Five persons were killed including a lady and children in Bakhshali Gujrat area of district Mardan over domestic issues, said Rescue 1122 on Tuesday.

The spokesman of Rescue 1122 said that some assailants entered their house and opened indiscriminate firing and killed five persons on the spot.

The rescue teams reached the incident place after getting emergency call.

The deceased were identified as Farhan (29), Afzal (12), Rohail (7), Alina (6) and an unknown person.