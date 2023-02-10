Five killed in Miranshah firing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :At least five people were killed when a rival group opened fire on a car in North Waziristan's central city of Miranshah on Friday morning.

The district administration while confirming the incident informed that assailants opened heavy fire on a car in Tolkhel area of Miranshah, killing all five people in the car.

Area police said a dispute related to land's ownership led to the unfortunate incident.

Police said evidences have been collected from the crime scene for investigation while the bodies were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital for medico legal procedure.