Five killed in Musakhail traffic accident

MUSAKHAIL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) At least five people were killed and several others sustained injuries in a traffic accident that occurred in the Musakhail area of Balochistan province, Police and a tv Channel reported on Saturday.

According to details, a rashly driven wagon was passing through the Musakhail area when suddenly, it collided with a coach coming from the opposite direction.

As a result, five persons died on the spot while several other persons were also injured. The dead and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Further Investigations are underway.