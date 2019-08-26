UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Killed In Nankana Sahib Firing Incident

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 11:40 PM

Five killed in Nankana Sahib firing incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Five persons were killed in a firing incident near Mor Ghanda area of Nankana Sahib district, news channels reported on Monday night.

Some persons riding on a car reportedly opened indiscriminate fire on a group of people near Mor Ghanda, killing five of them on the spot.

The police rushed to the site and cordoned off the area to search the culprits behind the murders.

According to the district police officer Nankana Sahib, the reason behind the tragic incident might be an old enmity.

Your Thoughts and Comments

