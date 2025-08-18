Open Menu

Five Killed In Neelum Jeep Mishap

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2025 | 10:42 PM



Five persons were killed in a jeep accident that took place near Shand Das area of Neelum, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Monday

NEELUM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Five persons were killed in a jeep accident that took place near Shand Das area of Neelum, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Monday.

According to initial reports, a jeep carrying few persons was crossing the Shand Das area of Neelum when suddenly, it fell into a deep ditch. As a result, five persons died on the spot. The Rescue team rushed to the site for shifting the dead to hospital.

