Five Killed In Neelum Jeep Mishap
Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2025 | 10:42 PM
Five persons were killed in a jeep accident that took place near Shand Das area of Neelum, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Monday
According to initial reports, a jeep carrying few persons was crossing the Shand Das area of Neelum when suddenly, it fell into a deep ditch. As a result, five persons died on the spot. The Rescue team rushed to the site for shifting the dead to hospital.
